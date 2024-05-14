Google Photos Gets a Gemini Upgrade with the ‘Ask Photos’ Feature

Google has announced in Google I/O that Gemini is coming to Google Photos soon as a feature called Ask Photos, and it’s about to make searching for photos much easier. Here’s everything you need to know about its release and when it will release.

Google Photos already has the ability to recognize text in photos, but if there are many photos with the same text, it takes a lot of time to find the photo you’re looking for. That’s where the “Ask Photos” feature excels. Ask Photos, a new feature coming to @GooglePhotos, makes it easier to search across your photos and videos with the help of Gemini models. It goes beyond simple search to understand context and answer more complex questions. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/OsYXZLo5S1— Google (@Google) May 14, 2024

Gemini in Google Photos will help you find the exact photo(s) you’re looking for by giving you the ability to search in a more personalized way. Some of the examples Google showcased on the stage were “What’s my license plate number again?” and “Show me how Lucia’s swimming has progressed,” both yielded the exact and personalized photos we expected.

Image Courtesy: Google

Pichai said Ask Photos will roll out with more capabilities sometime this summer. Google Photos was launched 9 years ago, and Pichai highlighted that over 6 billion photos are uploaded to the platform each day.

What are your thoughts about Gemini’s new Ask Photos feature? Let us know in the comments below.