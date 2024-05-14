Home > News > Google Photos Gets a Gemini Upgrade with the ‘Ask Photos’ Feature

Google Photos Gets a Gemini Upgrade with the ‘Ask Photos’ Feature

Abubakar Mohammed
Google Photos Ask Photos feature
Image Courtesy: Google
In Short
  • Google has announced the Ask Photos feature for Google Photos.
  • The feature will help you search for photos in a more personalized way.
  • Pichai says the feature will roll out later this Summer with more capabilities.

Google has announced in Google I/O that Gemini is coming to Google Photos soon as a feature called Ask Photos, and it’s about to make searching for photos much easier. Here’s everything you need to know about its release and when it will release.

Google Photos already has the ability to recognize text in photos, but if there are many photos with the same text, it takes a lot of time to find the photo you’re looking for. That’s where the “Ask Photos” feature excels.

Gemini in Google Photos will help you find the exact photo(s) you’re looking for by giving you the ability to search in a more personalized way. Some of the examples Google showcased on the stage were “What’s my license plate number again?” and “Show me how Lucia’s swimming has progressed,” both yielded the exact and personalized photos we expected.

Gemini Ask Photos
Image Courtesy: Google
Pichai said Ask Photos will roll out with more capabilities sometime this summer. Google Photos was launched 9 years ago, and Pichai highlighted that over 6 billion photos are uploaded to the platform each day.

What are your thoughts about Gemini’s new Ask Photos feature? Let us know in the comments below.

#Google Gemini#Google I/O 2024

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

