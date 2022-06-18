Android 13 Developer Preview 2 Live For Select OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme Phones

Over the past few months, Google has been releasing Android 13 developer previews and beta builds for Pixel phones. While we are still away from the stable release, OEMs like OnePlus and Realme have also been preparing their custom skin for Android 13. After the first Android 13 developer preview last month, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme are now rolling out the second developer preview for select phones.

Android 13 Developer Preview 2 for OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme

OnePlus’ second Android 13 developer preview build is now available for its flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro. Oppo is also rolling out Android 13 DP2 for its Oppo Find X5 Pro. Vivo has made the new developer preview available for its Vivo X80 and X80 Pro. Meanwhile, Realme users can try out the developer preview build on the Realme GT 2 Pro.

If you have any of the aforesaid devices and are interested to have an early taste of Android 13 on your device, you can install the Android 13 preview from the links below. You will find device-specific installation instructions in the announcement post too.

Oppo Find X5 Pro: Global | China

Realme GT 2 Pro: Global (DP1) | China

Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro: Global (DP1) | China

OnePlus 10 Pro: Global | China

Before you proceed with the installation, however, be informed that these builds are not intended for the general public. As a result, expect a lot of bugs and crashes when you install it. We would not recommend installing the Android 13 developer preview on your primary phone and would suggest waiting for the stable release instead. For more information on Android 13, its release date, and new features, go to our Android 13 roundup and the best Android 13 features you should expect.