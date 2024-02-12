GIGABYTE Releasing RX 7900 GRE GPU; Availability Expands to EU & Pre-Built PCs in US

Gigabyte is releasing a new Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card based on AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics architecture. As you may know, GRE refers to Golden Rabbit Edition. This special lineup of GPUs was initially launched in China.

According to Videocardz, the Gigabyte is gearing up to release the RX 7900 GRE graphics card soon. While the GPU has not been listed anywhere by the company, photos have surfaced. No information related to this Gigabyte variant, such as the clock speed or even the pricing & availability, is available for now.

Image Courtesy: Gigabyte/Videocardz

We do know the specifications of RX 7900 GRE since it was launched in 2023. The card features 16GB GDDR6 VRAM capacity, and the total board power (TBP) is 260W. There are 80 compute units, 80 ray-tracing accelerators, and 160 AI accelerators. It also features AV1 codec support for high-quality game streaming.

Speaking of the design, we can see that it is quite similar to the RX 7800 XT Gaming edition by Gigabyte. Sadly, AMD GPUs do not seem to get the same love from Gigabyte as the Nvidia GPUs. A limited selection of AMD-based GPU designs are available from the company.

RX 7900 GRE Has Expanded Outside China; Should You Consider This GPU?

Note that we are not talking about this specific Gigabyte variant’s availability but are generally considering any brand selling the RX 7900 GRE graphics card outside of China. It was previously believed that the GRE edition Radeon graphics cards would only be available in China.

However, the RX 7900 GRE has seen wider availability with listings in Europe as well. Moreover, this graphics card can be acquired in the US but paired with a fully pre-built PC from CyberPower. This gaming PC by CyberPower is listed on BestBuy for $1749.

Videocardz reports that there have been sightings of the RX 7900 GRE in Japan so that it could become available there. We also saw the RX 7900 GRE being listed in India, however, it is out of stock presently and there are no other listings.

The availability and overall stock situation for RX 7900 GRE is dicey at best. The newest GPU, which closely resembles the performance of the GRE edition, is the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT. You can consider this, as well as the more expensive RX 7900 XT, which has better gaming performance than the RX 7900 GRE. But if you do find a good deal on the RX 7900 GRE in your region, you could consider it!

What are your thoughts on the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card, previously only available in China? Let us know in the comments below.