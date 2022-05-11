AMD Launches Three New RX 6000 Desktop GPUs; Check out the Details!

AMD has added three new GPUs to its existing lineup of RX 6000 desktop graphics cards. The new GPUs are meant to provide enhanced performance as compared to their predecessors with a bump in memory speeds and game clocks. Here are the details to know.

New AMD RX 6000 GPUS: Details

The new lineup includes the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, the Radeon RX 6750 XT, and the Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards. These new GPUs are based on AMD’s RDNA 2 gaming architecture and come with process optimizations plus firmware and software enhancements.

There’s support for the AMD Infinity Cache technology and GDDR6 memory at up to 18Gbps. Other highlighting features include AMD Software (Adrenaline Edition, which can provide up to a 10% increased gaming performance, the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution for visual enhancements, and the AMD Smart Access Memory (SAM) Technology for a performance boost of up to 14%.

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT supports 4K gaming, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, and a total board power (TBP) of 335W. The Radeon RX 6750 XT has support for 1440p gaming, 12GB of GDDR6 RAM, and a total board power of 250W. The low-end Radeon RX 6650 XT GPU supports 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, 1080p gaming, and a TBP of 180W.

The RX 6000 GPUs also come with the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0, which is an open-source and cross-platform upscaling technology to boost frame rates in supported games. The first game to support this tech is DEATHLOOP by Arkane Studios and Bethesda, which will be updated on May 12.

In addition to this, AMD has announced the upcoming version of the popular AMD Radeon Raise the Game Bundle for people to access complimentary games on the purchase of the new RX 6000 GPUs.

Price and Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT start at $1,099 (around Rs 84,800), the Radeon RX 6750 XT starts at $549 (around Rs 42,300), and the Radeon RX 6650 XT starts at $399 (around Rs 30,800).

They are now available to buy via global etailers/retailers and AMD board partners, including ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, Gigabyte, MSI, Sapphire, PowerColor, XFX, and Yeston.