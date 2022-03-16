AMD Launches New Ryzen 5000 and 4000 Series Desktop CPUs at Affordable Prices

After announcing the Ryzen 6000 series processors at CES 2022 earlier this year, AMD has now launched multiple new affordable desktop processors under its Ryzen 5000 and Ryzen 4000 series. These processors are based on the company’s Zen 2 and Zen 3 architectures and provide lower clock speeds than its higher-end CPUs. So, let’s take a closer look at these new offerings from AMD.

AMD Announces Affordable Ryzen Processors for PCs

Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs

Starting with the Zen 3-based 5000-series CPUs, it includes the Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, and the Ryzen 5 5500 CPUs.

The top-tier Ryzen 7 5700X is an 8-core/ 16-thread processor with base/ boost clock speeds of 3.4GHz/ 4.6GHz, respectively. It comes with a total cache of 36MB, a lower TDP of only 65W, and supports Gen 4 PCIe storage. Surprisingly, the processor does not come with a cooler unit, despite its low TDP. It is priced at $299 (~Rs 22,804).

Ryzen 5 5600 is primarily a toned-down version of the 6-core/ 12-thread 5600X with reduced clock speeds of up to 4.4GHz and a total cache of 35MB. This one is also based on the company’s Zen 3 architecture and comes with 65W of TDP, along with a Wraith Stealth cooler unit. It is priced at $199 (~Rs 15,177).

Coming to the lowest-end Ryzen 5 5500, it also comes with a 6-core/ 12-thread design and a Wraith Stealth cooler box, much like its elder sibling. However, it has lower base/ boost clock speeds of 3.6GHz and 4.2GHz, respectively. It also has lower cache support, getting only 19MB of total cache. Also, unlike the higher-end models, Ryzen 5 5500 supports Gen 3 PCIe storage and is priced at $159 (~Rs 12,126).

Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs

As for the Ryzen 4000 CPU series, it now includes three new models – Ryzen 5 4600G, Ryzen 5 4500, and Ryzen 3 4100. The CPUs are based on the company’s Zen 2 architecture and the Renoir APU lineup.

The top-end Ryzen 5 4600G is a 6-core/ 12-thread processor with a base/ boost clock speed of 3.7GHz/ 4.2GHz, respectively. It also has an integrated AMD Radeon GPU, signifying the “G” moniker in its name. It comes with 11MB of cache, 65W TDP, and a Wraith Stealth cooler. The CPU comes at a price of $154 (~Rs 11,745).

Coming to the Ryzen 5 4500, it is a 6-core/12-thread processor much like the 4600G. However, it does not feature an integrated GPU and comes with slightly lower base/ boost clock speeds of 3.6GHz/4.1GHz. Other than these, it is similar to the 4600G in terms of total cache and TDP. It is priced at $129 (~Rs 9,838).

Lastly, the Ryzen 3 4100 is the lowest-end CPU in the line, coming with a 4-core/8-thread design and base/ boost clock speeds of 3.8GHz/ 4.0GHz It features 6MB of cache, 65W TDP, and a Wraith Stealth cooler unit. And based on its lower-end specs, the CPU is priced at just $99 (~Rs 7,550).

Other Announcements

Other than these, AMD has also revealed the pricing and availability details for its Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, which was announced at CES this year.

It is revealed that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor that comes with AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology and a massive 96MB of L3 cache, the company announced that it will be available to purchase from April 20 and will be priced at $449 (~Rs 34,244).

Furthermore, AMD has announced that Ryzen 5000 and 4000 series processors will work with its 300 series chipset motherboards like the X370, the B350, and the A320 models. The necessary beta BIOS updates to support these latest processors with these motherboards will be available in April via motherboard manufacturer websites.