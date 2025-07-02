The Boys Season 5 Wraps Production with an Emotional Farewell Message

After a diabolical run of more than five years, Prime Video’s flagship series, The Boys, will officially reach its conclusion with the fifth season. Thus, The Boys Season 5 is the hotly anticipated final that fans can’t wait to stream anytime soon. If you have been scouring for new updates for The Boys Season 5, Eric Kripke, the showrunner, has shared a major production update about season 5.

Eric announced that filming for The Boys Season 5 has successfully wrapped up with a heartfelt farewell message and a BTS in an X post. As the production winds down and sets are being dismantled, Eric remarked that this is a bittersweet moment, noting it would be his last time on The Boys set. The post also featured a photo taken by Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko in the show, where Eric is standing inside the Seven headquarters, aka the Seven Tower, for one last time.

Although this is a bittersweet moment, the showrunner expressed his gratitude to The Boys family. Eric Kripke also has a special message for the fans: “Can’t wait for you to see the grand finale.” The creator previously hinted that there will be lots of unpredictable deaths in the fifth season.

Eric Kripke has bid his farewell to The Boys but remember that he also serves as one of the writers for the Boys spin-off series, Gen V. We know that Gen V season 2 is on the way, but we have to wait until the finale to find out if more new installments will be made in The Boys universe by the creator.

As production has come to a close for the final season, we can expect to hear more updates about The Boys Season 5, such as its release date, trailer, etc, in the coming months. That said, are you excited to watch our favorite vigilantes clash against the superheroes for one last time? Let us know in the comments below.