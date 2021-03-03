Ever since TWS earphones started gaining traction in India, we have seen numerous companies launch wireless earphones in the market. Recently, companies like JBL and Acer unveiled their TWS earphones in India. Now, homegrown firm Ambrane has come up with two new TWS earphones in India at affordable prices.

The accessory-maker launched two new TWS earphones – the Ambrane Dots 11 and the Ambrane Dots 20 – in India today. So, let’s take a look at the key specs and designs of both models.

Ambrane TWS Earphones: Design and Specs

Now, the Ambrane Dots 11 and Dots 20 have similar specifications but come in different designs.

Ambrane Dots 11, the higher-end model, comes with a stem-less design and looks much like the Skullcandy Spoke launched last year. It also comes in a typical charging case that has a USB-C port with fast charging support. As per the company, the Dots 11 offers up to 20 hours of battery backup, with multiple charges via the charging case. On a single charge, these TWS earbuds can run up to 5 hours. Plus, there are touch controls for media, voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri, and calling on the earbuds.

Coming to the lower-end Dots 20 TWS earbuds, these come with a stem-focused design. It means that unlike the Ambrane Dots 11, the Dots 20 earbuds have long stems sticking out from the bottom. Further, these come with a slimmer charging case than the Dots 11. These also support fast charging via a USB-C port. Moreover, the Dots 20 offer up to 25 hours of playtime, which is more than the Dots 11.

Coming to the specs, the Dots 11 and Dots 20 are pretty similar to each other. The pricier Dots 11 features 7mm dynamic drivers, which offer a high-bass feature. On the other hand, the Dots 20 packs 10mm drivers with Environmental Noise Canceling (ENC) support, which cancels out background noise during voice calls for better mic performance.

Both the devices support Bluetooth 5.0 for fast connectivity and come with an IPX5 rating for water-resistance.

Price and Availability

Now, the Ambrane Dots 11 comes in a black color option and is priced at Rs 1,999 on the company’s official website. However, the model is also available on e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.

Ambrane Dots 20, on the other hand, comes in two color options – Black and White. On the official website, it is priced at Rs 1,799. On Amazon and Flipkart, however, you can avail discounts to get these buds for even cheap.