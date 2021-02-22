The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds, ever since their launch last year, have been quite popular amongst consumers and audiophiles. Well now, Sony is rumored to be gearing up to launch its 2nd-gen TWS earphones dubbed WF-1000XM4. A recently leaked image of the earphones might be our first look at the device.

The leaked image was shared on Reddit by a user named Key_Attention4766. Later, folks at the Walkman Blog took the image and analyzed it their way. Now, although the image can be legit, there is always a chance of these kinds of wild images showcasing fake devices. So, is this the upcoming TWS earphone Sony is planning to launch?

Sony WF-1000XM4: Is This the Real Deal?

Well, as per the analysis of the picture (attached below), the Walkman Blog reports that there are few inconsistencies in the product.

Sony WF-1000XM4 image leak

For starters, the font for the model name is reportedly a bit thinner than the font of the current models. Secondly, the gold Sony logo does match the branding on the current WH-1000XM4 and WF-1000XM3 headphones. However, the fact that it is placed at the side of the earbud instead of the traditional top position in earphones like the WF-H800 is a bit worrying. Moreover, the ear tip that appears in the image does not match the memory-foam-based ear tips which Sony ships with current models.

These small details do matter when it comes to checking the authenticity of an electronic device. So, inconsistencies in these nitpicking-details do tend to suggest that it might be an image of a fake device.

On the flip side, there is a chance that Sony might be trying out new design choices for its upcoming TWS earphones. However, we would not know that for sure until Sony officially announces the earbuds.

