JBL has expanded its TWS earbuds portfolio with the launch of the new JBL C115 TWS earbuds in India today. They offer an in-ear design, pocketable charging case, and up to 21 hours of battery life. JBL C115 TWS is a successor to the company’s popular C105 TWS earbuds in the sub-Rs. 5,000 price segment.

JBL C115 TWS Earbuds: Specifications

The JBL C115 TWS earbuds are quite tiny and portable. The earbuds, along with the charging case, weighs just 73 grams. The earbuds feature an in-ear design similar to Realme Buds Q. They should sit comfortably in your ears and connect to your phone over Bluetooth 5.0.

Each earbud is backed by a 5.8 mm dynamic driver, supporting JBL Pure Bass sound to offer users “crystal clear sound, undistorted true bass, and sound augmentation.” The earbuds also support one-touch call receiving, Alexa and Google Assistant voice support, and more. Both the left and right earbuds can also operate independently.

“Celebrating our milestone 75 year anniversary, we are excited to bring the new JBL C115 TWS to our aspiring youth who are discerning in their sound choices, without losing sight of the price tag,” said Vikram Kher, Vice-President of Lifestyle Audio at HARMAN India in an official press release.

As for the battery life, the JBL C115 TWS earbuds offer a total of up to 21 hours of music playback. The earbuds can deliver up to 6 hours of music playback on a single charge. It can be extended by 15 hours with the help of the charging case.

Further, the company boasts that 15 minutes of charge (via USB Type-C port) can get you 1 hour of playback. There’s also LED indicators baked on the outside of the case to show the amount of charge left.

Price and Availability

JBL C115 TWS earbuds have been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 4,999. It is currently up for sale on Amazon India in four colorways – black, white, red, and mint.