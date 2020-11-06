Skullcandy has launched its latest TWS earbuds – Skullcandy Spoke in India. It has a minimalistic design with a black finish and offers an official IPX4 water resistance rating.

Skullcandy Spoke: Specifications

Skullcandy Spoke comes with 8mm drivers and offers an impedance of 32 Ohms. In terms of connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0. It is worth noting that you can use one of the earbuds in mono mode, in case you are sharing one with your friend or lose one in the subway.

The button on Skullcandy Spoke lets you control media playback, adjust volume levels, trigger voice assistant, and answer calls. Pressing once on either side plays/pauses the music. You can forward by pressing and holding the right earbud button for 1 second and follow the same on the left earbud for going back. Similarly, tapping twice on the right earbud button increases the volume and the same action on the left earbud decreases the volume.

Skullcandy promises up to 14 hours of battery life with the charging case. On a single charge, you can use the earbuds for 4 hours and the case offers the rest – 10 hours. That said, you will have to rely on an old-fashioned microUSB port to charge the case, which is disappointing.

Skullcandy Spoke: Price and Availability

Skullcandy Spoke is available in a single ‘True Black’ color variant and is priced at Rs.7,999 in India. However, you can grab one at the introductory price of Rs.2,999 via Skullcandy’s online store. Additionally, Skullcandy has partnered with music streaming service Gaana to offer 3 months of Gaana Plus subscription without any additional charges with every purchase of Spoke.

Buy Skullcandy Spoke TWS Earbuds (Rs. 7,999)