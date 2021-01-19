As wireless earbuds continue to gain traction in the market, major companies are now jumping on the bandwagon with their own versions of wireless headphones. Recently, we saw Oppo come up with its Enco X wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). Now, Acer has joined the party with the launch of three new wireless earbuds.

One of them is under a new “Gateway” brand, and the other two come under their own Acer branding. These, as per Acer, are “designed to offer prolonged use” and come with a bunch of convenient features for the users to enjoy a wireless-listening experience, both at home and on-the-go.

Acer True Wireless Earbuds

Gateway True Wireless Earbuds (GAHR012)

Now, coming to the premium pair of earbuds first, the Gateway True Wireless earbuds come in a cool vinyl design, in a clean white color scheme. It comes with fast pairing which enables the earbuds to connect to any device instantly as soon as they are taken out of their charging case.

The charging case has, what is called, the Current Battery Display that makes it easier to check on the battery levels of the case as well as the earbuds. Moreover, the earbuds come with touch and tap support to control media and invoke voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri.

The Gateway True Wireless earbuds come with a USB-C port for charging with support for fast charging. This means that the earbuds can fully juice up in just 1.5 hours, as per the company’s claims, and offers up to 24 hours of standby time. The earbuds are also IPX4 water-resistant.

Acer True Wireless Audio Earbuds (GAHR010 and GAHR011)

The Acer True Wireless Audio earbuds come in two variants. Both of them come in a stealthy black color-scheme and look pretty similar to each other. Unlike the previous Gateway earbuds that come in a stick form factor, these earbuds come in an in-the-ear style.

Coming to the cases, both the pair comes in a unique-looking charging case with a translucent top-cover. This translucent cover makes more sense in the GAHR010 model as this one comes with an LED display on the inside that shows the battery percentage of the charging case and the earbuds. On the other hand, the GAHR011 model comes with an array of LED lights on the charging case to indicate the battery levels.

Now, coming to the port, the GAHR011 model comes with a USB-C port to charge up the buds and the case. While the GAHR011 model has a unique two-way charging solution and comes equipped with both USB-C and USB-A ports.

Both the models have fast charging support and fully charges in 1.5 hours with a standby time of 24 hours. And the buds of both models have touch controls to invoke voice assistants and control media functions.

Price and Availability

Coming to the prices of these new Acer wireless earbuds, the company says that they are priced to be affordable for most users. As a result, the Gateway True Wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs. 4,499 (~$61.43). On the other hand, the Acer True Wireless Audio earbuds come with a cheaper price tag of Rs. 2,999 (~$40.95).

The Acer True Wireless Audio models are available to buy from Acer’s official website as well as from Flipkart (GAHR010 and GAHR011) and Amazon (GAHR010 and GAHR011). On the other hand, the Gateway model (GAHR012) is currently not available on the company’s website. It is available on Flipkart and Amazon right now.