Ambrane Introduces New Crest Pro Rugged Smartwatch in India

Ambrane has launched a new smartwatch called the Crest Pro in India. This one is rugged in nature and comes with useful features like an inbuilt compass, a sturdy form factor, and much more at a pretty affordable price. Check out the details below.

Ambrane Crest Pro: Specs and Features

The Crest Pro features a metal casing and has a round 1.52-inch display with 600 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 360×360 pixels. The display has a layer of toughened glass, which keeps it protected from scratches. There’s a rotational crown for you to easily scroll through the UI of the watch. The functional buttons can help you switch the watch on/off or activate the sports modes.

There’s an inbuilt compass for accurate directions. Plus, there are over 100 sports modes to track cycling, walking, climbing, and so much more. The Crest Pro can also help you record the basics like the steps taken, the calories burnt, and the distance covered.

The health suite includes a heart rate sensor, a blood pressure monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. There’s support for breath training too. The watch is compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit apps. The smartwatch comes with UniPair tech to enable Bluetooth Calling.

It can last up to 7 days on a single charge and comes with a power-saving mode too. There’s access to over 100 watch faces and handy features like the DND mode, password lock, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a calculator, the Find My Phone feature, remote music controls, and much more.

The Ambrane Crest Pro also provides water reminders and AI voice assistance. It has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Ambrane Crest Pro is priced at Rs 2,499 and competes with options like the NoiseFit Force Plus, the Fire-Boltt Sphere, and more. It can be bought via both Flipkart and the company’s website. Although, the latter shows the price of Rs 2,699.

The watch comes in Black, Green, Camouflage Green, Camouflage Brown, and Camouflage Black color options.

Buy Ambrane Crest Pro via Flipkart