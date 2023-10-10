Ambrane Fyre Smartwatch Launched with a Big 2.04-Inch Display

Indian lifestyle electronics brand, Ambrane has launched its new Fyre smartwatch in India. This is a new affordable smartwatch, which comes with a big 2.04-inch display as its primary highlight. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Ambrane Fyre: Specs and Features

The Fyre smartwatch has a metallic finish and features a square 2.04-inch display with thin bezels. It is touted as the ‘largest-ever‘ AMOLED display. It supports 800 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels. There’s a layer of 2.5D curved glass and support for the Always-on-Display (AOD) feature.

The smartwatch has the UniPair technology for Bluetooth Calling via a built-in microphone and a speaker. As for health monitoring, you get a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and blood pressure monitor. You can also get breath training and heart rate alerts. There are 100+ sports modes to track various activities. The Fyre smartwatch is also compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit.

The watch can last up to 5 days on a single charge and supports the power-saving mode. It has several utility features like remote music/camera controls, weather forecasts, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a timer, a calculator, the DND mode, the Find Phone feature, water reminders, and more.

Additionally, the Ambrane Fyre supports 100+ watch faces, AI voice assistance via Siri or Google Assistant, and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartwatch also comes with support for Hindi.

Price and Availability

The Ambrane Fyre comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 but will be available at a special price of Rs 1,599 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It can also be bought via the company’s website and comes in Deep Wine, Champagne Gold, Black, and Silver colorways.

Buy Ambrane Fyre via Flipkart