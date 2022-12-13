Ambrane Wise Glaze with the ‘Brightest’ Display Launched in India

Ambrane has launched a new smartwatch called the Wise Glaze in India. The watch is touted to be the brightest and comes with an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling, and more on a budget. Have a look at the details below.

Ambrane Wise Glaze: Specs and Features

The Wise Glaze is another one in Ambrane’s Wise series. It has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 1000 nits of brightness (a first in the price segment), a 60Hz refresh rate, and the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. It has a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels.

With an inbuilt speaker, a mic, and UniPair technology, Bluetooth Calling is meant to consume lesser power and be smooth and fast. There’s also support for Google Assistant and Siri to send out voice commands. It supports Bluetooth version 5.0.

The health feature suite includes a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a period tracker, and a sleep tracker. The Ambrane Wise Glaze also sends out water drinking and sedentary reminders while supporting breath training. The watch also gets over 100 sports modes to track physical activities.

The watch is backed by a 280mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days. Other features include smart notifications, inbuilt games, music/camera controls, Flashlight, an alarm clock, a calculator, a stopwatch, a timer, and more. The Wise Glaze has an IP68 rating and supports bilingual languages (both Hindi and English).

Price and Availability

The Ambrane Wise Glaze comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 to take rivals like the Pebble Frost and the Noise Icon 2, among other options. It will be soon available for purchase via the company’s website and Flipkart.

The watch comes in Black, Grey, Green, and Blue colorways.

Buy Ambrane Wise Glaze via Flipkart (Rs 1,999)