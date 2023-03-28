Ambrane Wise Crest and Wise Stud Smartwatches Launched in India

Ambrane has introduced two new rugged smartwatches called the Wise Crest and the Wise Stud in India. The watches are made to withstand ‘any adventure‘ and have a sturdy build. Have a look at what features the new Ambrane smartwatches introduce.

Ambrane Wise Crest and Stud: Specs and Features

The new Wise Crest has a sporty look and features a round 1.39-inch LucidDisplay with 500 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 360×360 pixels. The Wise Stud sports a square 1.85-inch LucidDisplay with 500 nits of brightness and a 240×284 resolution.

Both of them have a metal build and support more than 100 watch faces. Plus, there are AI watch faces, which help you match them with your outfits.

The Ambrane Wise Crest and Wise Stud allow for Bluetooth Calling with the help of an inbuilt microphone and a speaker. There’s the ability to make calls via the smartwatches and even access the call logs.

The health features include a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. The Wise Crest has the added ability to measure blood pressure. You can also enable breath training and track the steps, calories, and distance. There are over 100 sports modes to try out.

The smartwatches come with up to 10 days of battery life and enable smart notifications, weather updates, camera/music controls, the Find Phone feature, and voice assistance via Google Assistant or Siri. The Wise Stud also comes with inbuilt games. Both come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

Both the Ambrane Wise Crest and the Wise Stud are available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999 and can be bought via Flipkart and the company’s website. They compete with the likes of the boAt Wave Armour, the Fire-Boltt Cobra, and more.

The Wise Crest comes in Black and Green colors while the Wise Stud is available in Black and Blue.

Buy Ambrane Wise Crest and Wise Stud via Amazon