Ambrane Wise Roam 2 Smartwatch Introduced in India

Ambrane has launched the new Wise Roam 2 smartwatch in India, coming with features like Bluetooth Calling support, water resistance, and much more. Have a look at its price, features, and more below.

Ambrane Wise Roam 2: Specs and Features

The Wise Roam 2 has a 1.39-inch IPS LCD LucidDisplay with thinner bezels (as compared to the Wise Roam). It supports 500 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 240×240 pixels. There are over 100 watch faces and 2 menu options to choose from.

You get to use the heart rate sensor, a blood pressure monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a period tracker, and a sleep tracker. There’s a Breathe mode to keep up with the breathing exercises. The smartwatch supports more than 100 sports modes to keep an eye on activities like walking, cycling, swimming, and running, among others. The Wise Roam 2 is also compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit apps.

There’s Bluetooth Calling too with the help of a microphone and speaker. You can also sync contacts and access the dial pad. It can last for up to 10 days on a single charge and can work with Siri or Google Assistant.

Other features include 2 inbuilt games, DND mode, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a timer, camera/music controls, smart notifications, a flashlight, the Find My Phone feature, and much more. The Ambrane Wise Roam 2 supports an IP68 rating too.

Price and Availability

The Ambrane Wise Roam 2 retails at Rs 1,499 (Rs 1,999 on Flipkart, though!) and competes with options like the Gizmore Cloud, the NoiseFit Crew, and more. It can be bought via Flipkart and the company’s website.

The smartwatch comes in Black, Grey, Green, Blue, and Cream color variants.

Buy Ambrane Wise Roam 2 via Flipkart