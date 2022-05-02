Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Announced in India; Will Commence on May 4

Amazon India has announced that it will hold its Summer Sale from May 4 this year. The sale will include exciting deals on smartphones, TVs, consumer electronics, fashion, and more categories. People will also be able to avail of a 10% instant bank discount on ICICI Bank, Kotak, and RBL Credit/ Debit Cards, Credit/ Debit EMI transactions, no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and more. Here’s a look at the details.

Amazon Summer Sale Announced

The Amazon Summer Sale will include the sale of new smartphones such as the OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the Samsung Galaxy M53, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime, and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earbuds, among other things. There will be a discount of up to 40% on mobile accessories.

There will be more interesting offers such as up to Rs 8,000 off on the iPhone 13, up to Rs 12,000 off on the OnePlus 9 series, and a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on the Samsung Galaxy M-series phones, along with discounts on Oppo smartphones, Xiaomi phones, and more.

The sale will also include Countdown Deals, which will allow early access to deals on brands like Realme, Apple, Samsung, Oppo, boat, Noise, Fossil, and more. These deals will be open to all the people on May 3.

As for other offers besides the 10% instant discount, interested buyers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on Amazon coupons and Amazon Prime members will get a chance to save up to Rs 20,000 with ‘Advantage just for Prime.’

Amazon will also provide Amazon miniTV access within its app for free to get access to entertainment. Plus, there will be an inclusion of top reviews of new smartphones and other gadgets to help make the purchase during the sale easier.

Apart from deals on smartphones, the Amazon Summer Sale will include deals on TVs, Home & Kitchen, Amazon Fashion & Beauty, and more. You can check out the details and deal teasers on Amazon India, and we will be sure to keep you posted on the top deals related to phones and other gadgets. So, stay tuned to this space. So, are you excited about the Amazon Summer Sale? Let us know in the comments below.