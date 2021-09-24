Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Starts on October 4

Amazon has announced the Great Indian Festival festive season sale. It starts on October 4 and will last a month. As usual, Prime members will have early access to all the enticing discounts and offers. The sale comes just a few days ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days event that’s set to start on October 7.

According to Amazon, this year’s Great Indian Festival will feature over 75,000 local shops from 450 cities in the country to support small and medium businesses. It will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigan, and other top global and Indian brands.

Notably, you could expect over 1,000 new product launches in the sale from top brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony (PS5), Microsoft (Xbox), Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, and Fossil.

As far as offers are concerned, you get a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank’s credit and debit cards, EMI transactions, no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards, and Amazon Pay Later. In addition, customers can save up to Rs.5,000 during the sale season for making daily payments via Amazon Pay.

“This year’s Great Indian Festival is a celebration of the resilience of local shops and small and medium sellers. We are humbled by their spirit and delighted with the opportunity to partner and enable their growth, especially in view of recent challenges owing to the pandemic,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India.

Amazon says it has expanded its fulfillment network by increasing storage capacity by 40 percent to meet the upcoming increased demand. The company has over 60 fulfillment centers in 15 states that offer 43 million cubic feet to sellers. Amazon is also expanding its delivery infrastructure and says it has almost 1,700 Amazon-owned and partner delivery stations, along with almost 28,000 ‘I Have Space’ partners.