Amazon Echo Buds 2 with Alexa, Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India

Amazon has added a new member to its Echo device portfolio, the Echo Buds 2nd Gen, in India. The new truly wireless earbuds come with a slew of attractive features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), hands-free Alexa support, wireless charging, and more. Here are the details on the Amazon Echo Buds 2.

Amazon Echo Buds 2 Features

The Echo Buds 2 are small and have an in-ear design. They are designed to ensure a comfortable fit and come with inbuilt vents to reduce ear pressure. The earbuds, with IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, come with four ear tips. Amazon also has an Ear Tip Fit Test for users during the initial setup process for users to get the best comfortable fit for themselves.

Amazon’s ANC tech is powered by an advanced chipset, which allows for users to fully get engrossed in what they are listening to. There’s also Passthrough mode for users to let in the surrounding sounds. To enable either of the modes, users can press and hold any of the earbuds or take Alexa’s help. They can also do the same via the Alexa app. The app also allows users to customize bass and treble from the equalizer.

The earbuds also come with an enhanced dynamic range, which allows for crisp and clear music streaming without distortion. They also support three mics, which can be turned off for privacy via the Alexa app.

As for the battery life, the Echo Buds 2 can last up to five hours on a single charge with ANC and Alexa on and the charging case has a battery backup of up 15 hours. Users can check the battery status via the app, by calling out Alexa, or even by checking the LED lights present inside the case. The earbuds support Qi-enabled wireless charging and a USB Type-C port for charging too.

Additionally, the Echo Buds 2 allow for access to a number of entertainment apps like Amazon Prime Music, Gaana, and more. It supports Google Assistant and Siri via tap controls.

Price and Availability

The Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen comes with a price tag of Rs 11,999 and can now be purchased via Amazon India. There’s also a wireless charging-supported variant that costs Rs 13,999. It competes with the likes of the OnePlus Buds Pro, Oppo Enco X, Sony WF-XB700, and more.

Interested buyers can get the earbuds at a discount of Rs 1,000, which is a limited period offer. Do let us know if you end up buying the new ANC-enabled TWS earbuds in the comments below.