Amazfit T-Rex 2 Rugged Smartwatch Launched in India

Amazfit has launched a new smartwatch in India and this is the new T-Rex 2 rugged watch. The smartwatch has passed 15 military-grade tests and supports an AMOLED display, up to 24 days of battery life, improved GPS, and more. Here are the details.

Amazfit T-Rex 2: Specs and Features

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 comes with a circular 1.39-inch HD AMOLED touchscreen display with support for a pixel density of 329ppi and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It also supports the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality.

The smartwatch also comes with improved GPS with Dual-Band and 5 Satellite Positioning System for precise navigation. There’s support for route import and real-time navigation and direct return navigation.

The T-Rex 2 gets more than 150 sports modes and can recognize strength training exercises for you to track them via the Zepp app. You can also create up to 11 training templates.

The watch also allows you to keep a track of heart rate, blood-oxygen level, stress levels, and sleep. It has a battery life of up to 24 days. Heavy usage will result in 10 days of battery. In situations with ultra-low temperatures (as low as -22 degrees), the smartwatch can last up to 9 days with GPS off and 10 hours with GPS. It runs Zepp OS and also supports third-party apps.

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 comes with a rugged look and features a ‘sweat-wicking’ silicone strap. It comes in Astro Black & Gold, Ember Black, Wild Green, and Desert Khaki colorways.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is priced at Rs 15,999 and is now up for pre-order via the company’s website. As a limited-time offer, those who are pre-booking it will get a free gym bag worth Rs 1,999.

It will be available to buy, starting July 2 via Amazfit, Amazon, and Helios.