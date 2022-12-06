Airtel World Pass Is a One-Stop Pack for International Travel

To solve the hassle of confusing international plans, Airtel has now introduced World Pass. This one-solution plan is meant for international travel and will be applicable in about 181 countries. Check out all the plans under World Pass and their benefits below.

Airtel World Pass: Benefits and Validity

The Airtel World Pass will dismiss the need of owning several plans for travel to different countries. Getting it would be sufficient for the entire trip. The new international pack is said to provide a high value to people with slashed calling rates by up to 90%. There’s access to unlimited data in an emergency.

The World Pass pack includes both postpaid and prepaid plans and you can choose the ones you like the most. The prepaid plans include the Rs 649 plan (500MB data/100 calling mins/1-day validity), the Rs 899 plan (1GB data/100 mins/10-day validity), the Rs 2,998 plan (5GB data/200 mins/30-day validity, and the Rs 2,997 plan (2GB data/100 mins/365 days of validity).

There are 5 postpaid plans; the Rs 649 plan (unlimited data with 500MB high-speed data/100 mins/1-day validity), the Rs 2,999 plan (5GB high-speed data/100 mins a day/10-day validity, the Rs 3,999 plan (12GB high-speed data/100 mins a day/30-day validity), the Rs 5,999 plan (2GB high-speed data/900 mins/90-day validity, and the Rs 14,999 plan (15GB high-speed data/3000 mins/365-day validity).

Commenting on the launch of the Airtel World Pass, Shashwat Sharma, Director of Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel said, “With Airtel World Pass, we have set a new standard in the global telecom industry. I am certain our customers will benefit hugely from it as they travel the world, keeping their phones switched on, no matter where they are. As a matter of fact, our new plans offer significantly better value than travel or local sims in most countries.“

World Pass also includes 24×7 customer support for quick solutions to several issues, that too, without any charge. This service can be availed by dialing ‘99100-99100.‘ There are special packs for frequent travelers.

Plus, the new Airtel World Pass plans can be easily managed via the Airtel Thanks app and you can know about the usage details, billing, and more too. For more information, you can visit here. Do let us know your thoughts on the new Airtel World Pass packs in the comments below.