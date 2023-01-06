Airtel Introduces RewardsMini Subscription with Three Prepaid Plans

Airtel has introduced a way for users to earn some benefits with its prepaid plans. The telecom operator has introduced the new RewardsMini Subscription from Airtel Payments Bank that comes with three of its prepaid plans. Have a look at what benefits the new service offers.

Airtel RewardsMini Subscription Introduced

The new Airtel RewardsMini Subscription comes with prepaid plans costing Rs 719, Rs 839, and Rs 999. Once you avail of any of the three prepaid plans, you will get access to the RewardsMini Subscription benefits by activating the same via the Airtel Thanks app.

The service will be available for three months, starting from the time of activation. This will help you earn a 1% cashback upon adding Rs 1,000 to the Airtel Payments Bank account or wallet. One can get a cashback of Rs 10 per month.

You can also get a 2% cashback (Rs 40 a month) if you shop for Rs 1,000 and above by using a platinum debit card or prepaid card, which is a part of the Airtel Payments Bank. Plus, mobile, broadband, landline, and DTH recharges through the Airtel Payments Bank account or wallet can get you a cashback of Rs 30 per month. This is applicable on a minimum payment of Rs 225.

As for the prepaid plan details, the Rs 719 plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS a day, and unlimited calls. There’s access to Apollo 24×7 for three months, free Hellotunes, free Wynk Music, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free access to any one of the selected Xstream channels on the Airtel Xstream app. What’s more, it includes a free Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for three months. The plan is valid for 84 days.

The Rs 839 plan includes 2GB of data/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, along with the aforementioned benefits for 84 days. The Rs 999 plan includes 2.5GB of data, 100 SMS a day, unlimited calls, Apollo 24X7 access for three months, free Hellotunes, free Wynk Music, a FASTag cashback of Rs 100, access to any Xstream channel on the Xstream app, and a free subscription of Amazon Prime Video. It also has a validity of 84 days.