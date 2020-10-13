Bharti Airtel has partnered with Aakash Educational Services Limited to launch what they claim to be India’s first dedicated TV channels for medical and engineering entrance exams preparation.

Called Aakash Edu TV, the service is available exclusively on Airtel’s DTH platform and, promises to offer “high-quality coaching sessions to students across India who are preparing for entrance exams such as JEE/Advanced and NEET”.

According to an official press release, the channels will offer tutorials and coaching through live interactive classes that Airtel and Akash claim will help students learn key concepts and solve problems. They further say that the service will offer a wide range of benefits to millions of students across the country, including those in small towns and villages with little access to broadband internet or high-quality coaching centers.

Commenting on the launch of Aakash EduTv, Sunil Taldar, the Director – Homes at Bharti Airtel, said: “We are delighted to partner with Aakash Institute to offer high-quality Ed-tech content to our 17 million DTH customers across the country in an affordable and simple way, helping millions of aspiring students to realize their dreams of clearing Medical and Engineering entrance exams using high-quality test preparation offered through Aakash EduTV on Airtel DTH platform”.

Starting at Rs. 247 per month, Aakash Edu TV-JEE and Foundation will be available on Airtel DTH channel number 467, while Aakash Edu TV – NEET will be available on channel number 478. Existing customers can simply give a missed call on 9154052467 to subscribe to the former and on 9154052478 for the latter. Both are available as a free preview until October 21st.