Airtel’s Cricket Plans Now Come with Amazon Prime Video

Airtel has revised its Cricket plans in India. Instead of coming with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, the Rs 699 and the Rs 999 plans now come with Amazon Prime Video. There’s a change for the Rs 2999 and the Rs 3,359 plans too. Check out the details below.

Airtel Rs 699, Rs 999, Rs 2,999, and Rs 3,359 Plans Revised

The Rs 699 and Rs 999 plans now provide free access to the Amazon Prime subscription, including Prime Video and Amazon Music. The Rs 699 plan offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day for 56 days. It also provides benefits like a free Xstream Mobile Pack, access to Wynk Music, Apollo 24/7 Circle, and more.

The Rs 999 plan includes 2.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS a day, and unlimited calls. Other perks remain the same as the Rs 699 plan. It has a validity of 84 days.

The Rs 2,999 prepaid plan no longer offers access to any OTT platform. It only included benefits like 2GB of data/day, 100 SMS a day, unlimited calls, Apollo 24/7 Circle membership, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. The plan is valid for 365 days.

Lastly, the Rs 3,359 plan now includes the benefits of both Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Both subscriptions will be free for a year. Besides this, the plan includes 2.5GB of daily data allowance, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day. There’s access to services like Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and Apollo 24/7 Circle.

The revised Airtel plans are now live on the company’s website and the Airtel Thanks app. So, will you go for any of the above-mentioned plans? Let us know in the comments below.