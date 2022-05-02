After Message Reactions, WhatsApp Could Be Readying Reactions for Status

WhatsApp recently announced the introduction of message reactions after a series of rumors and beta-testing. The Meta-owned messaging platform is now expected to further this feature’s capabilities by bringing the ability to react to WhatsApp Status, its version of Stories. Here are the details.

You May Be Soon Able to React to WhatsApp Status

A recent WABetaInfo report hints at the introduction of the Quick Reactions feature, which will allow you to react to a Status with an emoji while viewing it. This is the same feature, which currently allows you to react to an Instagram Story and even a Facebook Story.

The shared screenshot hints at eight emoji options: Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points. The screenshot also reveals that emoji reactions on WhatsApp Status were spotted as part of the WhatsApp for Desktop beta. But, it is likely to reach Android and iOS soon. Have a look:

Image: WABetaInfo

It is further said that Quick Reactions will show up as an emoji message in a person’s chat. Although, there are chances that a new UI for receipt of Quick Reactions will be added soon. Since this feature is still under development, it remains to be seen how this pans out.

More WhatsApp Status Changes

In another report, WABetaInfo suggests that there soon will be a feature to view a person’s Status on WhatsApp within a chat list or when that person is searched. Presently, a WhatsApp Status can only be viewed via the dedicated Status section.

This is another feature, which will be taken from Instagram. If you don’t know already, you can easily see the colored ring around a person’s profile even in a chat list of the search list, and tapping on it can show you the story. Here’s a look at what this will look like on WhatsApp.

Image: WABetaInfo

As usual, this feature is being beta-tested on the platform’s desktop version but is soon expected to reach WhatsApp for Android and iOS’ beta too. Eventually, both these new WhatsApp Status features are expected to be introduced to the general audience as well. However, we don’t know when that will happen. So, stay tuned for these updates, and do tell us your thoughts on these upcoming WhatsApp features in the comments below.