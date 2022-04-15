WhatsApp Officially Adds Message Reactions, New Admin Tools

As part of a major update, WhatsApp is finally adding the long-hyped, much-awaited message reactions feature for users to react to your messages with relevant emojis. This feature, which will be similar to how you react to messages on Facebook and Instagram, has been in the news for a while now. Other than that, the Meta-owned messaging company has officially announced several new features, including Communities, admin delete, 2GB file sharing (spotted previously), and more. Let’s take a look a the details right away!

WhatsApp recently shared an official blog to share the new features it has announced. For starters, group members in a WhatsApp group will soon be able to react to messages with emojis. This feature was long due for users as WhatsApp continued testing it for a long time. In fact, the company once rolled out a half-baked version of the feature.

The messaging platform’s CEO Will Cathcart has also revealed the first set of emojis that will be available for users as reactions. This set is expected to expand with a plethora of options, much like on Instagram DMs. Here’s a look at the emoji reactions for now: We’re excited to announce that reactions are coming to WhatsApp starting with 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 and with all emojis and skin-tones to come. pic.twitter.com/086JnVS5Ey— Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) April 14, 2022

Apart from this, WhatsApp confirmed to roll out the 2GB file sharing option, which was being tested in Argentina recently. We can also expect the company to toss in the file-sharing ETA feature and the new drawing tools as well.

Additionally, WhatsApp mentioned that it will soon allow users to make a group audio call with up to 32 users with a new “one-tap voice calling” feature for groups. The messaging platform will also offer group admins more control over conversations and let them delete inappropriate and problematic messages in their groups for every group member. This feature was also beta-tested recently.

Now, coming to the availability of the new features, WhatsApp says that the new group features will be rolled out to users in the coming weeks before the Communities feature finally rolls out on the messaging platform. So, if you want to try them out, stay tuned for further updates. Also, let us know your thoughts about the new WhatsApp features in the comments below.