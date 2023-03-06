Acer Swift Go 14 with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Chip Launched in India

Acer has added the new Swift Go 14 laptop to its Swift series in India. The laptop packs the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series chipset and features a lightweight design. Have a look at its specs, features, and price below.

AMD Swift Go 14: Specs and Features

The latest Swift Go laptop has a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with 300 nits of brightness, an 86% screen-to-body ratio, and Acer ExaColor for true color reproduction. It is a thin laptop and weighs 1.2 kg.

There’s an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U chip, along with the AMD Radeon Graphics. This is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. For connectivity, you get a USB Type-C 3.2 port, a USB- Type-A port, a USB 2.0 port, and HDMI 2.1. There’s also support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth version 5.2.

The Acer Swift Go 14 has a 50Wh battery, which supports the quick battery charge technology. This can provide a battery backup of up to 4 hours in just 30 minutes of charging. There’s a 1080p web camera with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) for better picture quality and clear video calling even in low light.

The laptop also comes with support for Acer purified voice with AI noise reduction for interruption-free video calls during the WFH setup. Additionally, it runs Windows 11 and has stereo speakers and a backlit keyboard.

Price and Availability

The Acer Swift Go 14 has a starting price of Rs 62,990 and will be available via Amazon, Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store, and Croma.