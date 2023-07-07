Acer Interactive Flat Panel Touch Series Introduced In India

Acer has announced its latest addition to its interactive panel lineup with the launch of the IZ Flat Touch Panel series in India. These displays are targeted at the corporate and Edtech space in India and offer specs like support for Android 13, 4K UHD display, and much more. Check out the complete details below.

Acer IZ Flat Touch Panel Series: Specs and Features

The all-new interactive panel series include the IZ65A and the IZ75A. Both come with a 4K UHD anti-glare backlit display with 400 nits of brightness and less than 9ms response time. It is available in 65-inch and 75-inch variants. Both panels are capable to produce up to 1.07 billion colors with a wide gamut and 178 degrees of Field of View.

Additional display features include Palm Detection, 1mm touch accuracy, annotation support, pen and touch input, and much more. The display is compatible with Windows, Linux, Android, and Chrome OS.

The panels are powered by a 1.55GHz quad-core A55 chipset and can be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SATA SSD. The panel ships with Android 13 out of the box with complete access to the Google Play Store.

In terms of connectivity, there is an HDMI output port, two HDMI 2.0 input ports, an RS232 port, an OPS port, an RJ45 port, four USB-C ports, and much more. It is also Wi-Fi 6-enabled for wireless input. For enhanced audio output, the Acer interactive flat touch panel is equipped with two 20W speakers.

Price and Availability

As of now, Acer has not revealed any detail regarding the pricing and availability of the IZ65A and the IZ75A Smart Panels. However, we expect to receive these pieces of information soon. Stay tuned with us for further updates!