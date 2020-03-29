As the Novel Coronavirus threat has shaken the world, the WHO and the CDC are trying their best to contain the spread of COVID-19. Now, to prevent the spread, the WHO has published numerous guidelines that the people need to follow to avoid getting infected. One of these guidelines discourages public to touch surfaces as the virus can transfer to the hands. Now how would you take hand sanitiser to clean your hands without touching the sanitiser dispensing bottle? This very question led a seventh-grade Indian student to build a sanitiser dispensing robot.

Siddh Sanghvi, an Indian resident of the UAE, has developed a robot that can dispense hand sanitiser automatically. The robot can detect a hand from a range of 30cm and dispense the sanitiser.

Sanghvi lives in Dubai and is a student of the Spring Dales School. The motto, “stay safe and stay clean” motivated the kid to build the robot. When his mother showed him a video of people cleaning their hand with sanitisers, he noticed that the people are touching the sanitiser dispensing bottles and getting infected by the virus.

The kid used STEM technology to develop the robot that can help people take sanitiser to clean their hands without touching the bottle.

“So, I thought why not create something using the STEM technology, where the machine can dispense the sanitiser automatically, without bringing your hand in contact,”, said Sanghvi.

As per the report, Siddh has a strong interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is curious to learn more about the field in his future. According to him, taking hand sanitiser from a robot can be “super fun” and it did intrigue him to “dig deeper” in developing the more similar technology.