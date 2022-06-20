5G Services Will Be Deployed in 20-25 Cities by Year-End: IT Minister

Following many delays, India finally confirmed to conduct the much-awaited 5G spectrum auction on July 26 earlier this month. Now, ahead of the auction, the country’s IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared more details regarding the 5G deployment plans. Check out the details below right now!

5G to Reach India by This Year!

During a recent media summit about 4G and 5G technologies, India’s Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that 5G deployment in the country will start from August to September, following the spectrum auction next month.

The Minister also mentioned that 4G and 5G stacks are being developed to strengthen its position in the global market with an aim to become one of the world leaders in the segment. In fact, during his conference, Vaishnaw stated that other nations are willing to give preference to ‘made in India’ 5G products and technologies.

Speaking about the commercial rollout of 5G in the country, Vaishnaw conveyed that he is confident that 5G services will roll out in up to 25 major cities and towns across India by the end of 2022. “I can say with confidence that 5G deployment will start in at least 20-25 cities and towns by year-end,” he said. Moreover, we saw the minister successfully make a 5G audio/video call recently. Hence, it would be safe to assume that these are not false hopes.

However, it was pointed out that in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and others, tower installations becomes difficult as people tend to oppose mobile towers. Furthermore, the Electro-magnetic Field (EMF) radiation standard in India is stricter than in any other country. Nonetheless, the minister suggested that these aspects are no reasons to be concerned in relation to the 5G rollout in the country.

When asked about the pricing plans for 5G services in India, the IT Minister highlighted that the average data rate in India (around $2) is already much lower than the average cost of data in other countries, which is $25. That trend is slated to follow for 5G services as well. “We are already the lowest in the world, at least by a factor of 10X..10X we are cheaper than the world, that same trend will be in other areas too,” Vaishnaw added.

So, are you excited about the 5G rollout in India? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Also, stay tuned for further updates on the 5G spectrum auction and other 5G-related information.