The iPad Pro may be the most powerful non-Mac device Apple makes, but it has been falling off in recent times. The new, fourth generation iPad Air has a newer processor, and the iPad Pro still has an LCD display, albeit with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, all that means is Apple will be launching a new iPad Pro soon, and if history is any indicator, it will be one of the most powerful tablets out there.

Now, a new report from DigiTimes, citing industry sources, claims that not only will next year’s iPad Pro get the new mini LED display (which is something we have seen multiple rumors of anyway), but it will also get mmWave 5G support. That’s something the new iPhone 12 line up already has thanks to the Qualcomm modems being used in those phones.

However, according to the report, next year’s iPad Pros will not use Qualcomm modems. Apple has been working on its own, in-house Antenna-in-Package (AiP) for the 2021 iPhone line up, and the report claims that these AiPs will also lend 5G mmWave support to next year’s iPad Pro units as well.

As for when we can expect to actually see these new iPad Pros, multiple reports, including those from Ming-Chi Kuo, and DigiTimes itself, suggest that the Cupertino giant will launch new iPad Pros in the first half of 2021. Obviously, it goes without saying that you should take this information with a pinch of salt, until we get more concrete details, or some more reports corroborating the 5G mmWave availability on next year’s iPad Pro units.