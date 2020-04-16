Amidst the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown in India, a lot of users are relying on food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy for their daily needs. Both apps have now also become a hub for grocery delivery. And adapting to the current situation, Zomato has started displaying the body temperature of its delivery partners inside the app.

Yeah, to ensure the peace of mind of its users, Zomato is going the extra mile to now display ‘recently checked’ body temperature of the delivery executive assigned to you. This experience may sound familiar to you as a screenshot of a Chinese delivery app with this feature enabled has been doing rounds of the Internet over the past month.

Zomato has made it mandatory for partner restaurants to check the temperature of executives when they arrive to pick up an order. The body temperature shown in the app is updated regularly and shown alongside the executive’s current location in the order tracking window. Strict guidelines around washing hands, wearing a mask and gloves are also in place for them.

As seen in the screenshot above, the body temperature of the delivery executive is well-within the permissible limit and near the normal temperature. Zomato further stated that executives will only be allowed to complete deliveries if their body temperature is within this limit.

Zomato says (via Gadgets360) that body temperature banner is currently limited to about 50% of its active delivery executives. The company is adding new riders to test out this feature on a daily basis. It’s yet another great initiative that the food delivery giant has launched in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian food delivery rival Swiggy is also said to be working to implement a similar feature into their app. Delivery giants are currently rushing to add new features to their apps to make it simpler for users to make the most of their service while they’re stuck at home.

Featured Image Courtesy: Twitter/Paras Khurana