YouTube Takes a Page from Spotify with a New Two-Person Premium Plan

Lately, YouTube has been experimenting with its Premium tier subscriptions to get as many people enrolled as possible. Just last month, they started rolling out a cheaper YouTube Premium Lite in selected regions, and now the video sharing platform is testing a new membership plan for two people only.

As reported by Money Control, YouTube is rolling out a two-person premium plan, which gives you access to two individual YouTube Premium accounts. This new plan is live in selected regions, which include India, France, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. If you are from any of these regions, you can check the Purchases and memberships section to find the new plan here.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

A YouTube spokesperson told Money Control, “We’re experimenting with new ways to provide greater flexibility and value to our YouTube Premium subscribers, including offering a two-person Premium plan option, allowing two people to share a subscription at a reduced cost”.

The duo plan costs Rs 219 in India or roughly $2.59, but the prices will vary depending on your region. This can be a great option for couples to enjoy the benefits of two premium accounts at a discounted price. I can’t help but make the comparison with Spotify Premium, which also offers its own duo plan.

We have no word on when these plans will come to other regions. But we will keep you updated when that happens. The Premium Lite plan is for $7.99, and now this only goes to show YouTube’s dedication to further push more and more accounts to migrate to their paid tier of the platform. Currently, the service has over 125 million Premium users. Will you get this new plan if it comes to your region? Let us know in the comments below.