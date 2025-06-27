YouTube is Getting AI-Generated Search Highlights and AI Summaries

Google has been updating its suite of apps and services with various AI enhancements, but strangely, YouTube has remained out of this loop. However, that is about to change as the video-sharing platform is introducing two AI additions that will be coming to YouTube users in the U.S.

YouTube recently shared a blog post discussing the new AI changes, which include an AI-powered search results carousel that will show video highlights and suggestions on the results page. Every video will show a title and description explaining the context of the video. You can tap on the thumbnail to jump into the full video.

Besides that, users can also browse other video suggestions shown below. Here’s how the YouTube team explains the carousel feature: “Imagine searching for “best beaches in Hawaii” — you could see an AI-generated carousel highlighting clips from videos showcasing the best snorkel spots and volcanic beaches, complete with descriptions and more videos to plan your ideal day.”

Image Credit: YouTube (Edited by Anshuman Jain/Beebom)

Besides this, users will also start seeing an “Ask” button soon. This is their new conversational AI, where one can ask what’s going on in the video or summarize the YouTube video if it’s a lengthy clip and you are in a rush. The tool draws information from YouTube itself and the web.

The YouTube search results carousel will be coming to Premium subscribers only. However, the good news is that even non-YouTube Premium subscribers will get to see the Ask AI button within the YouTube UI in the coming days. Both features will roll out first to users in the US, so you can keep an eye out.