Chrome Tests Persistent Picture-in-Picture for YouTube But Firefox Still Does It Better

Abubakar Mohammed
New persistent picture-in-picture mode in action on YouTube inside Chrome
Google Chrome does many things right in the media consumption front. The most popular content platform YouTube works flawlessly as you’d expect a Google product to run on another Google product. For example, the Picture-in picture mode on YouTube works well on Chrome until you switch tabs and poof, it disappears. But that will change soon as Google is working on a flag to always have the PiP even when switching tabs.

Spotted first by Leopeva64 on X, Google is working on a new flag called “Browser initiated automatic picture in picture” which pops out a small window that can be placed anywhere on the screen. Although it’s a feature flag in Chrome Canary, users will be able to enable it from Site Settings, by enabling the Automatic picture-in-picture toggle.

Chrome new flag with youtube pop out
The feature is currently in Chrome Canary and is similar to the pop-out feature on Firefox. However, unlike the same feature, it doesn’t seem to work on other popular video consumption websites like Dailymotion, Twitter, and Vimeo.

Consuming YouTube in picture-in-picture when multitasking has been frustrating for Chrome users, but this should fix that. However, PiP for YouTube on Chrome is only available for YouTube Premium users. Firefox’s pop-out feature, on the other hand, doesn’t require Premium subscription.

Chrome Tests Persistent Picture-in-Picture for YouTube But Firefox Still Does It BetterChrome Tests Persistent Picture-in-Picture for YouTube But Firefox Still Does It Better
Left: Chrome | Right: Firefox

Firefox has a wider support video pop-outs across almost all embedded or individual video players and websites. The player pops out, and you can place it wherever you want. However, unlike Firefox, Chrome doesn’t let you skip forward or back (not even with arrow keys). Neither can you adjust the volume, or use the seek bar in the mini player unless you return to the tab, which is a bummer. Also, you cannot resize it like you’d be able to on Firefox.

Regardless, it’s good news for those who consume lots of YouTube videos when multitasking on Chrome. We hope Google adds more options in the mini player to let you control more aspects of the video. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

