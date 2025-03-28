YouTube’s Latest Feature Lets You Share Ad-Free Videos with Friends

The biggest perk of having a YouTube Premium subscription is not having to deal with the annoyance of ads that the platform is riddled with these days. However, if you have a friend or someone who is still on the fence about getting the YouTube Premium subscription, you can give them a taste of the ad-free lifestyle with this upcoming Share feature.

According to Android Police, YouTube is testing the ability to share ad-free video links with Premium users. Those with the subscription will see a new Share ad-free option when they tap on the Share button inside a video. They can then share the link with their friends, who can view the entire film without ever seeing an ad.

This isn’t a one-time thing either, as your friends can enjoy the same video ad-free up to 10 times. You can share up to 10 ad-free video links in a month. It works with almost all videos on the platform except for music videos, shorts, YouTube Originals, movies, and TV shows.

This “Share ad-free” option is currently available to a limited number of YouTube Premium users in these regions: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, with further rollout coming later on.

There is also no restriction on how many people can watch the video through the shared ad-free link. So you can send an hour-long video on a group chat, and your buddies can enjoy it without the ads.

This new option to let others experience what ad-free viewing feels like seems pretty good. As others can also get a taste of what they are missing out on. However, this also cements the fact that YouTube isn’t slowing down on ads on the platform anytime soon. What do you think about this feature? Let us know in the comments.