Home > News > YouTube Wants Young Creators to Wait Until They’re 16 to Start Live-Streaming

YouTube Wants Young Creators to Wait Until They’re 16 to Start Live-Streaming

Anshuman Jain
Comments 1
illustration of YouTube icon in 3D design with other elements in front of a dark background
Image Credit: tovovan/ Shutterstock
In Short
  • YouTube is increasing its minimum age requirement for livestreams from 13 to 16 years old, effective from July 22, 2025.
  • Users between 13-15 years old will need to have an adult present if they want to live stream from their own channel.
  • If detected otherwise, YouTube will disable their live chat and remove the stream from the platform.

Livestreaming has been gaining a lot of steam lately, especially among young creators. That is why, as a cautionary measure, YouTube is increasing its minimum age requirements from 13 years to 16 years for livestreams on the platform.

This news comes from YouTube’s Help page, which has been updated to show the new age restriction policy. It mentions, “As of 22 July 2025, you need to be at least 16 years old to live stream on YouTube.” This means you have to be officially 16 years or older to be able to livestream without any restrictions.

Also Read: YouTube Wants to Exploit Your Emotions With Gemini-Powered Ads
person playing a Game on their PC featuring headphones, keyboard | discord status ideas
Image Credit: Frame Stock Image/ Shutterstock

If YouTube detects users between 13 to 15 years of age streaming on the platform, it will disable their live chat and remove the stream. To go live from their own channel, they must have an adult assigned as their channel manager, start the stream using YouTube’s Live Control Room, and ensure the adult is visibly present during the entire live session.

The new age limit seems like YouTube’s efforts to protect minors, building upon its existing child safety guidelines. The help page also suggests some tips to stay safe while live streaming. Like not showing personal details on the camera, using privacy settings, and moderating live chats for a safe environment.

Now this is a good measure on the company’s part. It will prevent young and developing minds from being subjected to negativity. Yes, this move could hurt some creators who are starting their journey early, but it’s aimed at protecting minors. What do you think about YouTube’s new age restriction limit? Let us know in the comments below.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 1
