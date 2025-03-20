YouTube Testing High-Quality Audio for Premium Subscribers

YouTube already leaves no stone unturned when it comes to pushing ads on the platform or persuading users to get Premium subscriptions. The service recently launched a Premium Lite for $7.99. And now, they’re experimenting with another feature that will let you control the audio quality of videos, but it will be also come with a limitation.

Android Authority found a string of code in the latest version of the YouTube Beta app, which suggests that the video-sharing platform is working on the option to pick audio quality. This will let users pick from 3 audio presets – Auto, Normal, and High.

Image Credit: Android Authority

“Auto” will adjust audio quality based on your internet connectivity. “Normal” should play at the standard 128kbps variable bitrate 48KHz audio. Lastly, the “High” audio quality should let you enjoy videos with a higher bitrate. This will be similar to the High bitrate option for videos, which is exclusive to YouTube Premium.

Currently, YouTube only plays videos with the standard 128kpbs bitrate, even if you are watching videos at the highest resolution. This leaves you with a poor sound quality even if the visuals are stunning. This new feature could fix that issue.

However, the string of code also suggests that this feature could be exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers only. It could be because YouTube Premium lets users test out new features first. That said, while I am thrilled that the video-sharing service is offering an option for us audio lovers, it is disappointing that people without the subscription won’t be able to enjoy it.