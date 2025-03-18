YouTube Music’s AI-Powered “Ask for Music” Feature Now Available on iPhones

Back in September of last year, YouTube Music introduced an AI-powered feature to create custom radio stations for you on command. It is dubbed “Ask for Music” and during its limited release, it was only available for Android devices. But now this AI feature is finally making its way to iOS devices with the latest update.

The new “Ask for music” feature is rolling out for everyone on iPhone and iPad with the latest version 8.10 and above. So you will need to update the YouTube Music app to see this feature if you haven’t got it yet. Once updated, you should see the “Ask for music” shelf near the top of the main page.

Image Credit: Reddit/ Darkfantasy000

It will show you ten different prompts to choose from. Tap on any of them to create your custom AI-designed radio. There’s a search bar below the suggested prompts, which takes you to the creation page. Here, you can type what kind of radio you are looking for. There is a mic option, so you can speak out your mood or vibe for the radio.

Then press the play button and wait as YouTube’s AI curates a song selection tailored to your requirements. Once done, your new radio will come up on the screen. It will show the first three songs in the queue, with an AI title and description. If you like what you see, then you can add it to your YouTube Music library using the shortcuts below.

It is worth noting that the “Ask for music” feature is only available with the YouTube Premium. Only users in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia can use it for now, but a wider rollout expected soon. Since it isn’t out in my region, I can’t comment on it much, but it is great to see that Google isn’t gatekeeping any feature across platforms.