YouTube Music and Premium Crosses 50 Million Subscribers Milestone

The Google-owned video streaming giant YouTube has announced that it has surpassed the milestone of 50 million subscribers for its YouTube Music and YouTube Premium subscription. The company added that YouTube Music is the fastest-growing music subscription service in the market.

The video streaming giant recently shared an official blog post to announce the 50-million subscribers milestone. In the post, Lyor Cohen, the Global Head of Music at YouTube, boasted about the “killer products in YouTube Music and YouTube Premium that deliver truly unique value to artists and creators and the best experience for music fans and video lovers.”

However, it is worth mentioning that YouTube did not reveal the individual subscriber count for YouTube Music and YouTube Premium. The 50-million subscriber count is the cumulative number of subscribers who use both YouTube Music and YouTube Premium services. Moreover, the number also includes those subscribers who are currently under the free trial period for both services.

The company also mentioned that the YouTube Music and Premium subscription plans have been pretty popular in countries like Japan, Korea, Russia, Brazil, and India. YouTube says that it has seen major growth for its paid services in these countries.

In India, YouTube launched the YouTube Music app back in 2019. Since then, the company has added various features to improve the user experience. Plus, the company has also partnered with various third-party entities like Airtel and Discord to offer free trials of the YouTube Premium subscription.

While the YouTube Music subscription comes for a price of Rs. 109 a month, the YouTube Premium plan costs Rs. 139/month in India for individual users. You can also pick up the more value-for-money family plans. However, with YouTube Premium, users get all the benefits and features of YouTube Music along with additional features like Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, which is now available on iPhone, and an ad-free experience. Furthermore, we recently saw YouTube testing a new YouTube Premium Lite plan that will offer an ad-free experience at a cheaper rate.