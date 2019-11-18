In an attempt to make its paid offerings of YouTube Premium, and YouTube Music Premium in India more enticing to users, Google has today started a new prepaid method of payment for availing these services.

The company announced in a blog post that users in India with a local credit or debit card from Visa or Mastercard will be able to make prepaid purchases for YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium.

These prepaid offerings are available in the 1 month and 3 month plans for the services, and users will be able to top-up any time for an extra 1 month or 3 months should they desire. When users buy a prepaid YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium plan, they will not have to worry about remembering to cancel their subscription after their subscription period is over.

Signing up for prepaid plans is fairly straightforward too. Users can simply launch the app or head over to the YouTube Premium website or YouTube Music Premium website on their PCs to sign up for the service. Users can then simply select either the 1 month or 3 month plan for their usage, and make the payment using their credit or debit card.

So, have you used YouTube Premium, or YouTube Music Premium yet? If not, does this new prepaid offering sweeten the pot for you? Let us know in the comments down below.