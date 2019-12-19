Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform YouPin is well-known to be home to some amazing, as well as weird products — ranging from home goods, personal care to smart home devices. The biggest shortcoming of the platform will, however, have to be that it is restricted to China.

Now, Xiaomi YouPin seems to know that there’s a huge demand for its crowdfund projects outside its home country, thus, it is going international. YouPin has now landed on popular crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, starting with just two products – the WakingPad R1 Pro foldable treadmill and Oclean X Pro Smart Toothbrush. Let’s take a quick look at both the products:

Oclean X Pro Smart Toothbrush

Ever wanted a smart toothbrush with a touchscreen? One that should also show you how well you’ve cleaned your teeth? The Oclean X Pro is the perfect choice for you. It’s as the name suggests – a smart electric toothbrush and its biggest highlight is the full-color LCD touchscreen baked into the handle.

The display may not be huge but it can display everything from time, weather or set the brushing time (42,000 strokes per minute), brushing mode (there’s 4 modes onboard) to keeping track of your dental health. You see the brush score and blind zone reminder on the display.

It also has a wake button but it looks like a fingerprint sensor, which would have been a little weird. This toothbrush is claimed to have a 30-day battery life, 2-hour charge time, and a number of other awesome features.

The project has attracted a ton of attention and is oversubscribed by 1500% of the goal amount. You will have to shell out at least $430 (Rs. 3,920) to grab this toothbrush. But, we suggest you to be quick as crowdfunding for this project ends in under 20 hours.

Check out Oclean X Pro Smart Toothbrush on Indiegogo

WalkingPad R1 Pro

This is the second foldable treadmill to launch via Xiaomi’s YouPin. WalkingPad R1 Pro is truly a successor to the WalkingPad Mini Walk smart treadmill from last year. The newest variant is super compact as compared to traditional treadmills. The company boasts that it’s going to take 90% less space, thanks to the double folding design and smooth-rolling wheels

WalkingPad R1 Pro supports walking and running modes with speeds up to 4 miles/hour and 6.5 miles/hour respectively. There’s an LED panel baked in the front panel here and displays the distance, speed, and workout time. There’s also a safety clip and handle to keep runners secure along with a phone holder to consume content while you run.

If you have been looking for a treadmill that’s easier to store and carry, then you can get the WalkingPad R1 Pro by shelling out at least $3362 HKD (Rs. 30,649) on Indiegogo. The project looks to be a crowd favorite and was oversubscribed by 6000% at the time of writing. The shipping is said to commence next year in January.

Check out WalkingPad R1 Pro on Indiegogo