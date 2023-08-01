Xiaomi X Series 4K Smart TVs Announced In India; Starts at Rs 28,999

Alongside the Redmi 12 5G and 4G devices and the Redmi Watch 3 Active, Xiaomi has also unveiled its X series Smart TVs in India. The series arrives with 4K support, the company’s all-new PatchWall+ software experience, and more. Keep reading to know more about the latest Xiaomi smart TVs.

Xiaomi X Series 4K Smart TV: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi X Series 4K Smart TV has a premium metal bezel-less design and comes in four display sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All models come with a UHD 60Hz display panel with 4K resolution, HDR 10, MEMC Reality Flow, and Dolby Vision Support. The smart TVs are equipped with Xiaomi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine to produce a wide 94% DCI-P3 color gamut and offer Motion Smoothening with Reality Flow in Sports Mode. You can either prop the smart TVs on a wall or place them on a surface with the help of their inverted V stands.

In the audio department, there’s a 30W Cinematic Speaker System with support for Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X technology for improved audio output and a wider sound stage. The Smart TVs are powered by a 64-bit quad-core A55 CPU and a Mail G52 MP1 GPU. All variants come with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Xiaomi X TV Series (65-inch)

Connectivity wise the smart TVs come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, AV Input, an Optical port, a headphone jack, an Antenna, and eARC (Dolby Atmos Pass-through). The TVs also come with ALLM.

Now coming to the software, all the X series smart TVs come with improved PatchWall support with an extensive content library and 30+ streaming partners. There is a Universal Search option and a dedicated Music Tab. To offer users a set-top box-free experience, all four models of the X series come with Xiaomi’s latest PatchWall+ for Live TV support. With this software jump, you will be able to gain access to 200+ live TV channels for free and choose from a wide range of category options.

Additionally, Google TV with Chromecast and MiraCast support lets you enjoy a number of apps and games from the Google Play Store and even access 100+ OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. The Ambient Mode of the smart TVs ensures that you can shuffle between different Google Photos images when your smart TV is idle. Even the remote has a much more minimalistic design approach now with dedicated Google Assistant, Netflix, Youtube, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video buttons.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Smart TV X series will start from Rs 26,999 and will go up to Rs 58,999. The 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models will be available to buy via Flipkart, Xiaomi offline stores, and the company’s website, starting August 4. The 65-inch model is available for purchase starting today. Have a look at the prices for all four models below.