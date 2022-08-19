Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series Coming to India on August 30

Xiaomi will soon bring a new laptop and a new Smart TV series to India this month. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and the Smart TV X series on August 30 and is also teasing the new products.

New Xiaomi Laptop, Smart TV Incoming

Xiaomi has also teased the design of the NoteBook Pro 120G, which appears to have a metal body with a MacBook-like design. It could also look similar to the Mi NoteBook Pro/Ultra launched in India last year. Although, we are not sure why Xiaomi went for the NoteBook Pro 120G moniker.

This either hints at support for a 120Hz refresh rate or the presence of the latest Intel 12th Gen processors. Xiaomi also hasn’t revealed much about the device as of now but claims it to be “fast, fluid, and fantastic.” There’s also a dedicated microsite for the device.

The upcoming Xiaomi laptop could also come with up to a QHD+ display, a big battery, Windows 11, and more.

As for the upcoming Xiaomi Smart TV X series, it is confirmed to feature a 4K display and will most likely come with a bezel-less frame. While we don’t know what the TV will be like, we can expect it to run Android TV with PatchWall UI on top, get Google Assistant support, and loads more features.

It’s sleek, it’s seamless, and it’s here. Enter #YourNewView with the #XiaomiSmartTVXSeries 4K.



Stay tuned: https://t.co/PWjFI1o0iv pic.twitter.com/6VaOLWPxhE— Xiaomi TV India (@XiaomiTVIndia) August 19, 2022

Since we are a few days away from the launch, it’s best to wait until the launch event for a proper idea about the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and the Smart TV X series. We will keep you updated with all the details. So, stay tuned to this space.