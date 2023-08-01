Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 Launched In India

Xiaomi has launched the all-new Redmi 12 smartphone in India continuing its number series in the country. The device comes in both 5G and 4G variants and comes with features like a 90Hz display, a Crystal Glass design, and more. Check out the detailed information about the device below.

Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12: Specs and Features

The Redmi 12 5G stands out from the sea of budget smartphones in India with its Crystal Glass Design back panel and metallic mid-frame with rounded edges. The device ships with Redmi’s biggest display yet at 6.79-inch with Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel offers 550 nits of peak brightness, along with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The front and back of the display have Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which is a segment first in India. This is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Redmi 12 5G comes with the option to virtually expand its RAM by up to 8GB and has support for SD card storage expansion of up to 1TB.

The smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with a 2MP depth sensor. It uses Xiaomi’s AI algorithm and Qualcomm’s Spectra ISP for quality image output. There are camera features like HDR, Night Mode, Timelapse, Portrait, seven Film Filters, and many more. The front camera stands at 8MP. In terms of video, with the back camera you can shoot 1080p footage at 30fps, and with the front lens, can shoot 720p footage at 30fps.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast Type-C charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with dual-SIM 5G with support for 7 5G bands and an X61 modem, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device is further IP53 splash and dust resistant. In terms of software, the Redmi 12 5G ships with MIUI 14 based on Android 13. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IR blaster.

Coming to the Redmi 12 4G, the phone is just like its 5G counterpart, except for the fact that it doesn’t support 5G and comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. Plus, it comes with a triple camera setup (a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera).

Price and Availability

The Redmi 12 5G starts at 10,999 while the Redmi 12 4G has a starting price of Rs 8,999. Both will be available from August 4 via Amazon and the official Xiaomi website. You can get them in MoonStone Silver, Pastel Blue, and Jade Black color options. Have a look at the different combination options for the device below.

Redmi 12 5G

4GB+128GB: Rs 11,999 (offer price, Rs 10,999)

6GB:128GB: Rs 13,499 (offer price, Rs 12,499)

8GB+256GB: Rs 15,499 (offer price, Rs 14,499)

Redmi 12 4G

4GB+128GB: Rs 9,999 (offer price, Rs 8,999)

6GB:128GB: Rs 11,499 (offer price, Rs 10,499)

Additionally, you can avail of an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards along with an exciting exchange bonus.