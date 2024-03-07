Xiaomi 14 Launched in India: Check out the Price and Specifications

After the Global and Chinese launches, the Xiaomi 14 has finally made it to the Indian shores. If you’re eyeing a premium Android device, the Xiaomi 14 could be a good contender. Here’s everything you need to know about its price and specifications. Hardware-wise, the Indian Xiaomi 14 unit is no different from the one that’s selling in Europe and China.

Xiaomi 14 Display and Build

The display on the Xiaomi 14 is a 6.36-inch 10-bit Pro HDR, LTPO 120Hz, 1.5k OLED panel with 3,000 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ certification. The display has a punch-hole design and has an almost edge-to-edge, bezel-less treatment that should look great. The display is also Dolby Vision certified and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Overall, in an industry full of huge phones, the Xiaomi 14 should be great for people who want a relatively smaller device. Image Courtesy: Xiaomi

As for the build, the chassis is made of Aluminum and the phone has a glass back with a rectangular camera module on the top left (when looked from the back). The module has distinct camera ring-like ridges running around it, and the Leica branding serves as a nice attention to detail and looks unique. The phone comes in three colors Black, White, and Jade Green. The phone has an IP68 rating too.

Performance

On the performance side, the phone features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is one of the fastest mobile SoCs right now. On top of the same, the Xiaomi 14 comes with the latest UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. The overall performance of the phone is comparable to the best flagships in the market.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is an octa-core SoC manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm process. It’s fast, efficient, and has the best performance numbers in the world. Combined with Xiaomi 14’s “IceLoop system,” which Xiaomi claims offers three times the thermal efficiency compared to traditional vapor chambers, makes the Xiaomi 14 a great performance-oriented device.

Battery and Charging

Xiaomi 14’s 4610mAh battery is denser, and combined with the company’s Surge chipsets and Battery management system, can charge in 31 minutes wired and in 46 minutes when charging wirelessly. The phone supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Cameras

The cameras on the Xiaomi 14 are tuned by Leica and feature LEICA VARIO-SUMMILUX 1:1.6-2.2/14-75 ASPH optical lens. The primary sensor is a 50MP, 23mm, Light Fusion 900 image sensor with OIS, f/1.6 aperture, and a 1/1.31″ sensor size. Image Courtesy: Xiaomi

The second snapper is also a 50MP “floating telephoto” lens with OIS and has a 75mm focal length. The third snapper is a 50MP ultrawide, 14mm sensor with 115-degree FoV.

The cameras on these Leica-tuned Xiaomi devices have been exceptional and we expect no less from the Xiaomi 14’s camera. Oh, and the front camera is a 32MP unit.

Connectivity

The phone charges and transfers data via a USB Type-C port which is USB 3.2! Naturally, it should support display out from the type-C port as well. As for the wireless connections, you’ve got Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. The phone will be available in three colors — Black, White, and Jade Green.

Xiaomi 14 Storage and Price

The Xiaomi 14 will be available in just one storage variant – 12GB+512GB. To reiterate, the storage used is UFS 4.0 and the RAM is LPDDR5X. Xiaomi 14 has been priced at Rs 69,999 in India. You will be able to avail a Rs 5,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMIs and Rs 5,000 exchange bonus, bringing the effective price down to Rs 59,999.

In a surprising move, Xiaomi has also announced that its 2024 flagship Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be sold in India for Rs 99,999. The company is offering a one-time free screen replacement (within the first six months), out-of-warranty repairs with free labor cost (within the first 12 months), and a dedicated Relationship Manager.

What are your thoughts about the Xiaomi 14 in India? Do you think Xiaomi should have brought the 14 Pro or the 14 Ultra as well? Let us know in the comment section below.