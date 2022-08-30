Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G with 12th Gen Intel CPU Launched in India

Xiaomi has introduced a new laptop called the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G in India today. The laptop joins the existing Mi NoteBook Pro and Ultra laptops and comes with the latest hardware, including, the 12th Gen Intel processor, a 120Hz display, and much more. Have a look at the details.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G has an Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloy build and is lightweight, coming at 1.4 kgs. It comes with a 14-inch Mi TrueLife 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut, and DC Dimming. The display is TUV Rheinland-certified and supports Low Blue Light Protection.

The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H processor, coupled with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX 550 GPU. It comes equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

There’s room for a 56Wh battery, which supports a 100W fast charger available in the box. The NoteBook Pro 120G runs Windows 11 and has pre-installed Office Home and Student 2021. As for the Connectivity options, there’s support for a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, USB 2.0 port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth version 5.2.

Additional details include an HD camera, a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, a 3-level backlit scissor mechanism keyboard, dual stereo speakers with DTS Audio, and a Dual wind cooling system.

Xiaomi has also launched the NoteBook Pro 120 laptop and the only difference between this and the NoteBook Pro 120G is that the former comes with integrated Intel UHD Graphics.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is priced at Rs 74,999, while the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 retails at Rs 69,999.

Both will be available as part of the first sale on September 20 via Mi.com, Mi Home, and Amazon India.