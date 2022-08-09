Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer with Google Assistant Support Launched in India

As announced earlier, Xiaomi has now introduced the new smart kitchen appliance, the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer in India. This is touted as India’s only smart air fryer and comes with intriguing functionalities such as Google Assistant support, an OLED display, and more. Here’s what it offers.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer: Specs and Features

The Smart Air Fryer, apart from air frying, can bake, defrost, cook, dehydrate dry fruits, and even make yogurt. It has a temperature range of 40°C and 200°C. With a heating power of 1500W, the air fryer can enable rapid temperature increase for even distribution of heat, which can, in turn, decrease the cooking time.

The device can also support up to 24 hours of scheduled cooking. It comes with a 3.5L of capacity (with a basket and a separate grill) and an OLED display to monitor the temperature and time. These aspects can also be adjusted with a simple tap.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer allows for less oil usage and lets you easily check the status of the food by simply pulling out the basket. Once put back, the cooking will resume. It also has a wear-resistant, non-stick coating.

Besides the Google Assistant compatibility, the air fryer also works with the Mi Home app (and Wi-Fi too) to access over 50 recipes, custom cooking modes, and more. Furthermore, the air fryer comes with cooling vents and dishwasher-safe components.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer is priced at Rs 9,999 but can be bought at Rs 7,999 if you pr-order (now live and will go on until August 15). It will be available via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Homes, and retail stores, starting August 18.

The Xiaomi air fryer comes in a single white color.