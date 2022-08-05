Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Coming to India on August 9

Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of a new AIoT kitchen product for a while now and it has now confirmed that it will launch the Smart Air Fryer in India on August 9. This is touted as India’s only air fryer that is smart. Here is what all to expect.

Xiaomi Launching an Air Fryer in India Soon

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer will the expansion of the company’s kitchen appliance portfolio after the launch of a water purifier in India. This will be a Mi.com Exclusive product and will launch on the occasion of Xiaomi’s 8th anniversary in the country. Want to binge guilt-free?

Discard the oil, air's got you covered!



Xiaomi says that the Smart Air Fryer will be able to fry, bake, cook, defrost, dehydrate fruits, reheat, and even make curd. Other details haven’t been revealed by the product is already available in France. So, we can expect the Smart Air Fryer in India to be similar to the one in France.

We can expect the device to come with an OLED display to show the temperature and time. It is expected to support 360-degree air circulation heating, a temperature range of 40℃ and 200℃, and 1400W heating power. The air fryer is said to offer a cooking time of up to 24 hours. There’s support for custom cooking modes and Google Assistant.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer can also be controlled via the Mi Home app and has a wear-resistant and non-stick coating. While the price details remain unknown, it could cost somewhere around Rs 10,000, considering its price tag of €129 in France.

More details shall be out once the device launches on August 9. So stay tuned and do let us know how excited are you for this upcoming Xiaomi product in the comments below.