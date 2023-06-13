Xiaomi Pad 6 Is Here with Some Compelling Features and a Price

Xiaomi has finally launched the new Xiaomi Pad 6, succeeding the Pad 5 in India. The new Android tablet comes with an attractive spec sheet and an even more interesting price tag, standing head-to-head against the OnePlus Pad. Here’s a look at what it brings to the table.

Xiaomi Pad 6: Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is priced at Rs 26,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 28,999 (8GB+256GB) retaining the launch price of the Xiaomi Pad 5, which by the way now costs Rs 1,000 less (it starts at Rs 25,999). The sale will start on June 21 on Amazon, mi.com, and Xiaomi Retail.

But, there’s an introductory offer. If you are interested, you can get a cashback of Rs 3,000 on the use of an ICICI Bank card. This will bring the price down to Rs 23,999 (6GB+8GB) and Rs 25,999 (8GB+256GB) making the Xiaomi Pad 6 a really good option in the Android tablet space.

The accompanying accessories have a price too. The 2nd Gen Smart Pen is priced at Rs 5,999, the keyboard at Rs 5,999, and the case at Rs 1,499.

Xiaomi Pad 6: Specs and Features

The Pad 6 has a design similar to its predecessor and comes with flat edges and a Xiaomi 13 Pro-like rear camera hump. It comes in Mist Blue and Graphite Grey colorways. There’s an 11-inch 2.8K display with support for a 144Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate (much like the OnePlus Pad), HDR10, and MEMC. It also comes with protection against the blue light filter.

The tablet is powered by the popular mid-range chipset, Snapdragon 870. This is accompanied by up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 of storage. There’s an 8,840mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 houses a 13MP rear camera with 4K recording and an 8MP selfie shooter. There’s the FocusFrame functionality, which keeps you in focus during video calls. This is topped with a 4-mic system and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Other details include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2, MIUI 14 for Pad based on Android 13, an IP53 rating, and more.